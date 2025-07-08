Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2,069.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 169,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 161,394 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 51,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.