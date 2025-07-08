Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 65 Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in American Express were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $322.71 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.00.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Argus lowered shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

