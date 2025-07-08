Capita (LON:CPI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 347.70 ($4.73), with a volume of 107012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.68).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 375 ($5.10) to GBX 405 ($5.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Capita alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPI

Capita Stock Performance

About Capita

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 95.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.95.

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.