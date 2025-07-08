Callan Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,176,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,719,000 after buying an additional 12,885,571 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.46.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

