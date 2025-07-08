Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $139.12 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $148.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.87, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 367,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,472,465.49. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 30,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $3,894,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 495,497 shares in the company, valued at $62,625,865.83. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,451,497 shares of company stock valued at $186,110,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.32.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

