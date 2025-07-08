Callan Capital LLC Purchases 816 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

