Callan Capital LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 846,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of VOD opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

