Callan Capital LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $50,189,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barclays by 667.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,603,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Barclays by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,897,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Barclays stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

