Callan Capital LLC Acquires 8,485 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 460.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Dbs Bank lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

