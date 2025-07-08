CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James Financial

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.31.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $506.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $460.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 91,931.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 256.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

