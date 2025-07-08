BXM Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BXM Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $181.12 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $281.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.