BXM Wealth LLC Purchases 759 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

BXM Wealth LLC increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,111.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $300.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $273.19 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

