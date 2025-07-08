BXM Wealth LLC Invests $346,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,374,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

