BXM Wealth LLC Acquires 339 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of BXM Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.20. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

