BXM Wealth LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

BXM Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares accounts for about 1.0% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $120,000.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 3.41.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.