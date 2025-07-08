Brown Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,591 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

