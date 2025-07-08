Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 47,846 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 805,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,846 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $547,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in KLA by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price objective (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $912.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $808.23 and its 200-day moving average is $736.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $928.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.