Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,144 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.85 and a 12-month high of $140.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

