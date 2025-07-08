Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,145 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. NFP Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.17.

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – October (OCTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

