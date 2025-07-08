Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 37,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 247,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

