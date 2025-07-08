Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,371 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 177,611 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 837,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 736,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 826,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,006,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 100,435 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.50 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

