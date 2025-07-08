Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Target Price at $380.22

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.22.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $343.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.42. TopBuild has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

