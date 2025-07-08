Brokerages Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Get Autohome alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Autohome

Autohome Stock Up 1.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Autohome has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.