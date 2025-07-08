Brokerages Set Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Target Price at $14.08

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Abacus Life
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abacus Life Stock Down 0.7%
ABL stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $518.15 million and a PE ratio of -23.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a positive return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.