Brokerages Set Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Target Price at $14.08

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abacus Life by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth $193,000.

ABL stock opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $518.15 million and a PE ratio of -23.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a positive return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Abacus Life will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

