BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.01 and traded as low as $5.90. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 110,614 shares traded.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
