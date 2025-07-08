Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Trading Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) fell 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.14 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26). 554,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 579,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.28).

Blue Star Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.40. The stock has a market cap of £935.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Star Capital Company Profile

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

