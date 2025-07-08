Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Chrysty Esperanza Sells 406 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $28,119.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,662.46. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,009 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $169,677.51.

On Monday, May 12th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 7,500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

Block Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYZ has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $79.00 price target on shares of Block and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

