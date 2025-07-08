Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Chrysty Esperanza Sells 406 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $28,119.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 130,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,662.46. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,009 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $169,677.51.
- On Monday, May 12th, Chrysty Esperanza sold 7,500 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.
Block Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE XYZ opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYZ
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- CoreWeave’s $9 Billion Power Play for Core Scientific
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Micron Insiders Sell But Investors Should Buy, Buy, Buy
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- ExxonMobil: Limited Risk and Lots of Reward With This Oil Play
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.