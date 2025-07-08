Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $153.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

