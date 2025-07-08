BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total transaction of $9,125,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,076.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $982.91 and a 200 day moving average of $969.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a one year low of $773.74 and a one year high of $1,086.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,105.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.92.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

