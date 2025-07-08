Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.41.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

