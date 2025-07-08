Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes Position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 124.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 431.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Gas & Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Down 2.0%

PCG stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Gas & Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.