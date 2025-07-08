Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This represents a 98.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,176,362 shares of company stock worth $39,645,976. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.