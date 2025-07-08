Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,123,000 after buying an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,642,000 after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,163,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,246,000 after buying an additional 371,043 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,133,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,865,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.