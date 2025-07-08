Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $114.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.