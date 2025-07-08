Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $73,542,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,116,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,961,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5,690.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after buying an additional 541,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

