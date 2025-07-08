Black Diamond Financial LLC Takes $208,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,202,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after purchasing an additional 915,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

