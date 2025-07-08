Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,556,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,022,000 after buying an additional 456,976 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,883,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after purchasing an additional 871,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,359,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,892,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $67.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

