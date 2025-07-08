Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,729,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $171.58.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

