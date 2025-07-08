Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.