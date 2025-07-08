Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $391,000 in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 541,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEW opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

