Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $552,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $160.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.07 and a 200-day moving average of $165.20. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

