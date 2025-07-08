Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $183,688,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $174,372,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,510,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,030,000 after buying an additional 256,800 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Moreno bought 6,580 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.85 per share, with a total value of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 231,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 530.90 and a beta of 1.62. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 438.32% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 571.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.83.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

