Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $179,464.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,612.76. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $2,880,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,521.52. This trade represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

