Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – July 5th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer apparel and accessories, fine jewelry and watches, luxury automobiles and cosmetics—under globally recognized brands. These stocks offer investors exposure to affluent consumer spending and typically feature strong pricing power and profit margins, though they can be sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 739,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,635. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

RealReal (REAL)

RealReal stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market cap of $603.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.46. RealReal has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REAL

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Riskified stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a market cap of $857.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.36. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 78,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLRC

Further Reading