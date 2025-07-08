Best Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now – July 7th

Union Pacific, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, CSX, Mosaic, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient‐rich materials—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—held in inventory by manufacturers, distributors or agricultural retailers. These inventories help ensure a steady supply of essential soil amendments to farmers, smoothing out seasonal demand swings and mitigating price volatility in the agricultural inputs market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $234.71. 1,152,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,659. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.89. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,560,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,194,030. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,269. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

MOS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,963. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

