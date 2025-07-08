Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Barclays has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

About Barclays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,607,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188,263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 78.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 8,892,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 485.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Barclays by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,816,000 after acquiring an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

