Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Barclays Stock Performance
Shares of Barclays stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Barclays has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Barclays
About Barclays
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
