Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $189,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Humana by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 36,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $237.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average is $258.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.23 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Humana’s payout ratio is 25.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.76.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

