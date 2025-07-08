Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Microchip Technology worth $201,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

