Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 182,513 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,103,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 182,513 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Ford Motor worth $221,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

