Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $158,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3,157.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,238,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 186,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,317.98. This trade represents a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0%

Globe Life stock opened at $121.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $133.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

